Explosion at state fair injures several

A concession trailer that exploded Tuesday evening at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson sent two people to the hospital and injured several others, authorities said.

Hutchinson Fire Department crews were sent at 6:28 p.m. to the fairgrounds for a report of a fire at a concession trailer in the south corridor of the fairgrounds. The fire had been caused by small explosion, a news release from the state fair said.

Two people were taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with injuries. Several other people were injured but declined treatment, the release said.

The Kansas and Hutchinson fire marshals are investigating what led up the explosion that caused the fire.

“Kansas State Fair would like to thank our local responders: Hutchinson Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County EMS, and State of Kansas Fire Marshals Office,” the release listed.

The 10-day Kansas State Fair is held after Labor Day and attracts somewhere around 350,000 people annually. It’s scheduled to end on Sept. 15.

The first official state fair was held in 1913.