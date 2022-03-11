 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Family of Black man shot by KC police sues for $10M

The family of Donnie Sanders accuses a Kansas City police officer of using excessive force.

March 11, 2022 - 2:32 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by a white Kansas City police officer in 2020 is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Donnie Sanders’ family accuses the officer, Blayne Newton, of using excessive force when he shot Sanders on March 12, 2020. It also accuses the board, which oversees the Kansas City Police Department, of not properly training or disciplining officers in the use of deadly force, The Kansas City Star reported.

Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

