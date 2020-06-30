Farm issues key in Kansas GOP congressional race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A commercial real estate broker from Salina who ran for Congress 10 years ago and an eye surgeon from Finney County are trying to draw attention to themselves and distinctions from one another ahead of an August Republican primary that’s likely to decide who will win Kansas’ 1st District seat.

The two candidates with the most active campaigns, Tracey Mann, a real estate broker who was briefly lieutenant governor, and Bill Clifford, a doctor, U.S. Air Force veteran and Finney County commissioner, are both anti-abortion, pro-gun and say they plan to support President Donald Trump’s policies. So voters will be looking at other issues to differentiate the candidates who seek to replace Rep. Roger Marshall, who’s running for the U.S. Senate.

The candidate with the most votes will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November. The seat seat hasn’t been won by a Democrat since 1952. It’s one of the nation’s most Republican congressional districts and has elected three congressmen who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.