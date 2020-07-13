Father, girlfriend charged in 3-year-old girl’s death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged the father of a 3-year-old Kansas girl who was found dead and his girlfriend with felony murder in the child’s death, prosecutors said Sunday.

Howard Jansen III, 29, and his girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, were also charged with aggravated endangerment of a child and criminal desecration in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Sunday in a press briefing.

“This is a loss for our community,” Dupree said. “I implore everyone in this community to stand with this family as they go through one of the most tumultuous times, a moment that nobody in life should ever have to go through.”