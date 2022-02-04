 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

An autopsy ruled that the teen's death was a homicide, but Sedgwick County officials did not press charges

February 4, 2022 - 4:40 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center, a county official said Friday.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis said he was told by county Sheriff Jeff Easter that the FBI requested all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Sedgwick County provided everything that they asked for and will continue to do that,” Dennis said.

