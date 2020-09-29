Federal agents withdraw from Kansas City

Despite the “surge” of federal agents having left Kansas City, law enforcement leaders on Monday said the crime-fighting initiative Operation LeGend will live on.

The operation lead to more than 500 arrests, including 37 suspects in homicide cases, the seizure of 176 illegal firearms, and “large quantities” of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to U.S Attorney Tim Garrison.

“This is not a victory lap,” Garrison said. “We’re not spiking the football, we’re not declaring victory and going home. Operation Legend is not over; it is simply entering into a new phase.”