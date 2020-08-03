Federal audit finds hazards at Kansas foster homes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly, federal inspectors found in an audit.

Foster care children have been living at risk in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches and rodent droppings, according to the audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

Federal inspectors dug into the state’s system of group homes in 2018 and 2019, but their final report was just released this week, KCUR-FM reported.