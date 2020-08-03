Federal audit finds hazards at Kansas foster homes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ foster care homes have not been meeting health and safety requirements, even though state inspectors visited regularly, federal inspectors found in an audit.
Foster care children have been living at risk in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches and rodent droppings, according to the audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.
Federal inspectors dug into the state’s system of group homes in 2018 and 2019, but their final report was just released this week, KCUR-FM reported.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives