Federal report says Larned hospital staff failed to keep patients safe and secure

TOPEKA — A federal report on the escape of a dangerous patient from the Larned State Hospital says the state put patients in “immediate jeopardy” by failing to ensure their safety and security.

A survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services discovered the patient was able to escape in January because a nurse’s aide left the door to the secure area unlocked, and staff members responsible for checking on him every 15 minutes documented that he was in his bed for hours after he was gone.

Isaac Watts, a 43-year-old who was detained on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and domestic battery, was under enhanced surveillance when he walked out the door in a straightjacket. He was considered a threat to himself and others.