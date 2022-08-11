Feds seize suspect’s bank assets

TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a whistleblower moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging a former information technology employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries of millions of dollars while the nonprofit was under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.

Federal court documents allege William Whymark, owner of WMK Research, ripped off Saint Francis Ministries from January 2018 to July 2021 by exaggerating IT work performed and expenses incurred on behalf of Saint Francis Ministries. The scam purportedly involved fraudulent invoices submitted to the nonprofit organization serving Kansas families in about half the state, court records show.

The legal action targeted cash held in three bank accounts controlled by Whymark, who has an opportunity to challenge the seizure in U.S. District Court. The seizure process was initiated with consent of Judge Eric Melgren of the U.S. District Court in Wichita.