OSWEGO — A bridge spanning the Neosho River south of Oswego sustained minor damage after somebody set fire to logs and limbs caught on one of the bridge’s pilings Saturday night.

The Parsons Sun reported the incident, which prompted Labette County officials to close the bridge to traffic until the bridge could be inspected.

Inspectors found “superficial” damage to the concrete piling, but that no metal supports or rebar were exposed, the newspaper reported.