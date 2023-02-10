 | Fri, Feb 10, 2023
Firm: Faulty weld, pressure led to pipeline burst

A flawed weld caused a crack that dumped tens of thousands worth of crude oil into a Kansas creek in December, the pipeline's operator said.

By and

State News

February 10, 2023 - 3:32 PM

A Keystone pipeline burst, sending thousands of gallons of oil into the ground in December in Washington County, Kansas. Photo by TC Energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline’s operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.

Canadian-based TC Energy said the flawed weld caused a crack that then grew over time because of the stress on the bend in its Keystone pipeline system in rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company said the weld was for a fitting that connected two sections of pipe, and the fitting and weld came from a manufacturing plant.

The company, which is responsible for overseeing inspections of its pipeline system, said it still is investigating the cause of the pipeline stress and is analyzing “other areas with potentially similar conditions.” The Dec. 7 rupture spilled nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil, with each barrel containing 42 gallons, the size of a standard household bathtub.

