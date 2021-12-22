Food sales tax holds Kansans back

Nearly 38% of Kansas’ tax revenue comes from sales taxes, according to Donna Ginther, director of the Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas.

“Kansas taxes are regressive because of our over-reliance on the sales tax,” Ginther said Dec. 17 at the last meeting of the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform. “Axing the food tax will reduce some of that regressivity, and it’s important to note that local sales taxes were put in place because of high property taxes. Local sales tax levies are there to keep property taxes from rising too quickly.”

Only 12 states tax food, and Kansas comes second in taxing food at a high rate, with only Mississippi going higher. A former student of Ginther, Kegan O’Connor, conducted a study that shows states that reduced the food sales tax experienced a 39% decline in food insecurity.