 | Thu, Aug 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Former elementary under renovation for pre-school in Pittsburg

A former elementary school in downtown Pittsburg is being renovated to become a state-of-the-art pre-school.

By

State News

August 29, 2024 - 2:09 PM

PITTSBURG — After several iterations, a former elementary school in downtown Pittsburg is being renovated to become a state-of-the-art pre-school, according to The Morning Sun.

Built in 1937, the one-story Washington Elementary School accommodated kindergartners through sixth-graders until 1980.

Over the next 40-plus years the building was briefly used as an adult reading center, but mainly sat idle, The Sun reported.

In 2023, Point Forward, a Pittsburg non-profit, purchased the building, which in 2008 had been registered as a national historic landmark.

Today, the building is being renovated into a modern facility. What’s more, a second building is being constructed to create a childcare campus, tending infants to kindergartners, The Sun reported.

The former school, roughly 14,500 square feet, consists of nine classrooms, a nurse’s station, administrative offices, auditorium and kitchen. The new building will consist of almost 6,000 square feet and include five classrooms. The two buildings will be connected by a covered walkway, according to The Sun.

Total capacity is 256 students, with each class having a morning and afternoon session.

The $5.7 million investment will help propel area children’s education, said Shawn Naccarato, vice president for Economic Development and Community Engagement at Pittsburg State University.

“Many kids without pre-school take until third grade before they catch up to those with pre-school,” Naccarato said.

According to The Sun, there are tentative plans for the Point Forward administrators to partner with PSU once the school is up and running.  

Related
April 26, 2024
August 8, 2023
February 9, 2023
November 4, 2022
Most Popular