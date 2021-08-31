 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Former governor has cancer, drops out of the race

Jeff Colyer announced he was dropping out of the 2022 governor's race after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Monday that he is dropping out of the 2022 race for governor after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health,” said Colyer, a physician who served as governor for a little less than a year in 2018. 

In his announcement, Colyer said he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the governor’s race. Colyer had been Schmidt’s main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection. 

