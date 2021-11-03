 | Wed, Nov 03, 2021
Former Kansas Rep. Dennis Moore dies

Former Kansas Rep. Dennis Moore, who worked across the aisle to stay in the State Legislature as a centrist Democrat, died Tuesday after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 75.

November 3, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Dennis Moore

A lifelong public servant, Dennis Moore was a centrist Democrat from Kansas who represented a Republican Congressional district for six terms. He held his seat largely because of his old-fashioned approach to public service.

Dennis Moore died November 2 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He would have been 76 on November 8.

In a statement, his wife, Stephene Moore, said during his fight with Alzheimer’s disease, he “remained happy, gracious, dignified and with a constant sense of humor for which he was known.” The statement went on to reveal the former Congressmen died after “a brief battle with cancer.”

