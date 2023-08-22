 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Officials last week said justification for authorizing the raid has since been dropped because of insufficient evidence. Joan Meyer, co-owner of the newspaper, died the day after the raid

August 22, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Video recordings show Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner of the Marion County Record, repeatedly demanding police officers leave her home. She died the next day. Search warrants used for the house and the newspaper office were later withdrawn due to insufficient evidence a crime occurred. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

MARION, Kan. (AP) — Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny, at one point demanding: “Get out of my house!”

Video released by the newspaper Monday shows Joan Meyer shouting at the six officers inside the Marion, Kansas, home she shared with her son, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer. Standing with the aid of a walker and dressed in a long robe or gown and slippers, she seems visibly upset.

Marion County Record via YouTube

“Get out of my house … I don’t want you in my house!” she said at one point. “Don’t touch any of that stuff! This is my house!” she said at another.

