 | Wed, Nov 10, 2021
Goddard schools pull books from circulation for review

Several books are being removed from school libraries in Goddard, district officials announced, until a full review on whether the books meet the district's "educational goals." A system is in place to determine whether the challenged books shall remain or be pulled from the shelves entirely.

By

State News

November 10, 2021 - 9:54 AM

A list of books removed from circulation in Goddard school libraries includes novels by Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison. Photo by Suzanne Perez / KMUW

WICHITA, Kansas — The Goddard school district has removed more than two dozen books from circulation in the district’s school libraries, citing national attention and challenges to the books elsewhere.

The list of books includes several well-known novels, including “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky.

It also includes “Fences,” a play by August Wilson that won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1987, and “They Called Themselves the K.K.K.,” a historical look at how the white supremacist group took root in America.

