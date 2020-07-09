Menu Search Log in

GOP boosts congressman’s Senate bid

Establishment Republicans hope to push Rep. Roger Marshall to victory over Kris Kobach.

July 9, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. From right to left: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, businessman Bob Hamilton, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state Senate President Susan Wagle and former football player Dave Lindstrom. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Establishment Republicans who’d been coy for months about the GOP primary for Kansas’ open Senate seat are increasingly putting their thumbs on the scale, hoping to push Rep. Roger Marshall to victory over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

A new GOP super-PAC this week launched what it promised will be a $3 million advertising campaign against Kobach with a spot that says he has ties to white supremacists, raising anew an issue that the former Kansas secretary of state has long battled as he advocated tough immigration policies. The political action committee’s director previously worked for a Republican congressman and the state’s GOP attorney general, and the group shares a media company with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign.

Marshall, the congressman for western Kansas, has racked up key business and anti-abortion endorsements.  Even President Donald Trump stepped in last month, persuading the anti-tax, free-market Club for Growth to abandon a multi-million-dollar ad campaign against Marshall ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, a spokesman for the group confirmed.

