 | Thu, Sep 16, 2021
GOP leader questions plan for Afghans

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said he's worried about Afghan resettlement efforts because of COVID infections and terrorism.

By

State News

September 16, 2021 - 10:04 AM

Photo by Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said he’s worried about Afghan evacuees resettling in Kansas because of fears related to both COVID-19 and terrorism.

Masterson said Wednesday that he’s concerned about President Joe Biden’s plan to resettle almost 500 Afghan evacuees in the state because they could come to Kansas with COVID-19 infections, and he doesn’t know how well they’re being vetted.

He said he’s worried that vetting by Biden’s administration won’t keep terrorists or terrorist sympathizers out.

