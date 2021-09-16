GOP leader questions plan for Afghans

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said he’s worried about Afghan evacuees resettling in Kansas because of fears related to both COVID-19 and terrorism.

Masterson said Wednesday that he’s concerned about President Joe Biden’s plan to resettle almost 500 Afghan evacuees in the state because they could come to Kansas with COVID-19 infections, and he doesn’t know how well they’re being vetted.

He said he’s worried that vetting by Biden’s administration won’t keep terrorists or terrorist sympathizers out.