GOP race for Kansas AG focuses on fighting Biden, not crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The last time a Republican primary for Kansas attorney general was competitive, candidates argued over criminal sentencing laws and crowded prisons. That was 20 years ago.

This year’s competitive primary race is focusing on fighting Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda and has almost nothing to do with fighting crime.

The attorney general is often described as the state’s top law enforcement official: He or she oversees the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, helps county prosecutors with tough cases and pushes anti-crime initiatives. The AG also represents Kansas in civil cases, defends state laws in court and fights consumer fraud.