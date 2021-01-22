GOP senators reject appeals court nominee

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Senate on Thursday rejected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s nomination of a public defender to the state’s second-highest court for the second time in eight months, despite support for him from the state’s top federal prosecutor and other attorneys.

The vote on Carl Folsom III’s nomination was 18-17, but he needed 21 votes in the 40-member Senate to join the Kansas Court of Appeals. It was a stinging defeat for Kelly, who said in nominating Folsom a second time after the Senate rejected him in June that she expected senators to reverse themselves and “do the right thing.”

But in considering Folsom for a different vacancy on the 14-member court, Republican senators repeated arguments they made when they first voted against him. Some suggested he would be an activist judge, while other said his legal experience as a public defender wasn’t broad enough.