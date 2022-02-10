GOP undoes veto of redistricting map; courts next

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of a redistricting plan that politically hurts the state’s only Democrat in Congress, likely plunging Kansas into a national legal brawl amid the contest for control of the U.S. House.

Prominent Democratic attorney Marc Elias, who has pursued lawsuits in states including Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio, tweeted: “Kansas will be sued.”

The 85-37 vote in the Kansas House overturned Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a map that splits the state’s side of the Kansas City area between two districts, making it harder for U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection this year. Davids is the state’s first openly gay and Native American woman in Congress.