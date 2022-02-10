 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
GOP undoes veto of redistricting map; courts next

Republican legislators overrode Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a redistricting plan that hurts the state's only Democrat in Congress. The map is likely to be challenged in court.

February 10, 2022 - 9:23 AM

The Kansas House joined with the Kansas Senate to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a congressional redistricting map for use in the 2022 election cycle. In the House, the partisan work on redistricting is led by Republican Rep. Chris Croft, right, and Democratic Rep. Tom Burroughs. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of a redistricting plan that politically hurts the state’s only Democrat in Congress, likely plunging Kansas into a national legal brawl amid the contest for control of the U.S. House. 

Prominent Democratic attorney Marc Elias, who has pursued lawsuits in states including Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio, tweeted: “Kansas will be sued.”

The 85-37 vote in the Kansas House overturned Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a map that splits the state’s side of the Kansas City area between two districts, making it harder for U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection this year. Davids is the state’s first openly gay and Native American woman in Congress. 

