Gov. Kelly ‘alarmed’ at recent rise in COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported another big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, capping its worst two-week spike since the pandemic began and coming as a statewide mask mandate from the governor took effect.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported that Kansas has had 15,919 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up 929, or 6.2% since only Wednesday. Kansas also has reported 277 COVID-19-related deaths, up five in two days.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department announced Saturday that a patient in Allen County has tested positive, bringing the total number of positives in the county to five.
