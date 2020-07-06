Menu Search Log in

Gov. Kelly ‘alarmed’ at recent rise in COVID cases

Gov. Laura Kelly said that unless Kansas reverses the rate of rising COVID-19 infections, it will be unsafe to open schools in the fall. Nearly 1,000 residents across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday.

By

State News

July 6, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly puts on a mask after a news conference on June 22. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported another big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, capping its worst two-week spike since the pandemic began and coming as a statewide mask mandate from the governor took effect.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported that Kansas has had 15,919 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up 929, or 6.2% since only Wednesday. Kansas also has reported 277 COVID-19-related deaths, up five in two days.

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department announced Saturday that a patient in Allen County has tested positive, bringing the total number of positives in the county to five.

