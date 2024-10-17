Gov. Kelly announces Kansas Economic Report

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday in a press release that the 2024 Kansas Economic Report shows growth in the state’s labor workforce, continued low unemployment, and record exports. The report, produced by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL), comprehensively analyzes the state’s economic health and labor market trends.

The annual publication highlights critical data on employment, unemployment, labor force participation, job growth, personal income, and more, providing an essential resource for businesses, policymakers, and job seekers.

• Labor Force Growth: In 2023, Kansas saw a 0.6% increase in its labor force, adding 8,385 individuals and bringing the total labor force to over 1.51 million. The number of employed Kansans reached a record high of 1.47 million, reflecting the state’s resilience and ongoing recovery.

• Unemployment Rates: Kansas maintained a low unemployment rate, rising slightly to 2.7% in 2023, still well below the national average of 3.6%. Despite the modest increase, Kansas continues to outperform the national labor market.

• Job Market Rebounds: Kansas’ nonfarm jobs surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with a total of 1.44 million jobs in 2023. Private sector employment led this growth, adding 23,800 jobs, while the government sector added 3,700 jobs.

• Industry and Occupational Projections: Health care, transportation, and computer-related occupations are expected to grow significantly through 2032. Occupations typically requiring a bachelor’s degree are expected to add the most jobs from 2022 to 2032.

• Export Growth: Kansas’ export market hit a record of $14.1 billion in sales, driven by growth in the transportation equipment and processed foods sectors. However, exports to Kansas’ top trade partners — Mexico, Canada, and Japan — have declined over the year.

“The growth we are seeing is encouraging and shows the progress made in revitalizing our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“Kansas continues to show resilience in its economic recovery, as demonstrated by rising employment numbers and strong job growth in key sectors,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz said. “However, demographic challenges such as a shrinking younger population highlight the need for careful attention to workforce development as we plan for the future.”

The report also discusses long-term demographic trends, citing concerns about the state’s aging population and declining numbers of younger workers, which could pose challenges to future labor force sustainability.

To address those issues, the Kansas Department of Commerce has been working with businesses to attract new talent. It recently launched its Love, Kansas campaign to bring those who left the state back to their roots in Kansas.

“It’s simple: we need more humans in Kansas to keep up with the phenomenal economic growth our state is experiencing,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The best way to do that is to first approach Kansans who left the state for economic opportunities elsewhere and invite them to build a life in a place they know and have connections to, whether in their hometown or elsewhere in the state.”