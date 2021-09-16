Gov. Kelly appears wary of vaccine mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is indicating that she’s wary of President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday at an economic development event in Lawrence that she needs to hear more details, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. Her office issued a statement last week to that effect the day after the Democratic president announced vaccine mandates affecting up to 100 million Americans, including health care workers and employees of private companies.

But later, the Journal-World reported, Kelly also made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference.