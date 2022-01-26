Gov. Kelly calls for investigation into teen’s death

Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered the Kansas agency that oversees foster care to investigate the death of a 17-year-old who was restrained face down for more than 30 minutes last fall at a Wichita juvenile intake center after his foster father called begging for help because the teen was hallucinating.

“This situation is tragic, and we must find a way to ensure something like this never happens again,” Kelly said in a written statement calling for the Kansas Department for Children and Families to review the case of Cedric Lofton and see if policies needed to be changed.

Meanwhile, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it was forming a task force to review what happened. Glenda Martens, the department’s director, said the work would be “painstakingly difficult.”