Gov. Kelly imposes new ban on evictions, foreclosures

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday imposed a new ban on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages in Kansas because one federal program to aid unemployed workers has expired and she isn’t sure that the state will participate in an alternative offered by President Donald Trump.

Kelly’s order prevents landlords and lenders from initiating efforts to remove people from their apartments or homes if they can’t pay their rent or make their mortgage payments because of financial problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly’s executive order took effect Monday and is remains in effect until Sept. 15.

The governor said she might extend the order longer if Congress does not approve another coronavirus relief package. She also said that she recognizes that her new order will burden landlords and home lenders, and her administration has started to look for ways to provide relief to them.