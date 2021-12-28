 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Gov. Kelly striving to fulfill campaign pledges

The COVID-19 pandemic upended Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's term as governor. She summarized her term so far as she prepares for a brutal reelection campaign in 2022.

State News

December 28, 2021 - 8:38 AM

TOPEKA — Under normal circumstances, Democrat Laura Kelly’s summary of her term as governor would end with discussion of stabilizing the state budget, adopting a bipartisan transportation program, improving state aid to K-12 public education, reforming the troubled foster care system and moving the ball on economic development.

The past 21 months have been anything but ordinary as the dark menace of COVID-19 that descended in March 2020 has claimed the lives of nearly 7,000, seriously sickened 16,800 and infected more than half a million Kansans. The pandemic exposed rifts between Kansans who eagerly rolled up a sleeve to receive vaccinations and those adamantly opposed to government prescribed shots. It created political division and litigation on wearing masks, closure of businesses, social distancing, mass gatherings and use of billions in federal relief dollars funneled to Kansas.

Kelly, who faces reelection in November 2022, said the role of a governor in these times was to juggle day-to-day decisions regarding COVID-19, for which she garnered praise and condemnation, and remain vigilant with fundamentals of running state government.

