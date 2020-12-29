Gov. Kelly to receive vaccine shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

The governor confirmed her plans Monday as nursing home workers and residents began receiving vaccinations, after health care workers started getting them earlier this month. A spokesman for CVS said the pharmacy company on Monday launched its efforts to provide shots in on-site clinics at more than 360 long-term care and skilled nursing homes.

The state’s vaccine distribution plan calls for providing shots first to front-line health care workers, nursing home workers and nursing home residents. But the Democratic governor disclosed during an Associated Press interview last week that Kansas also was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state court system to preserve “continuity of operations” in state government.