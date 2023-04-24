Gov. Kelly vetoes flat tax plan

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday she was vetoing a flat tax package that predominantly favors the most wealthy Kansans and proposing instead a one-time rebate of $450 per taxpayer.

The GOP-dominated Legislature passed a plan in the early morning hours before adjourning in early April that would install a 5.15% income tax rate for all Kansans, regardless of how much they earn. By abandoning a three-tier system, the change would reduce revenue by about $330 million annually. Lawmakers return to work this week and could attempt an override of the governor’s veto as early as Wednesday.

Other elements of Senate Bill 169 would accelerate $40 million in annual tax cuts for corporations, end the state sales tax on food a year early on Jan. 1, 2024, and provide about $40 million in residential property tax relief.