Gov. Laura Kelly surveys wildfire damage in western Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly met with ranchers and farmers in Osborne and Russell counties who experienced damage to livestock, crops, barns and homes in the mid-December wildfires.

“While our farmers and ranchers have always persevered through challenges, we know the storm and wildfires caused significant damage.” the governor said. “It’s critical that we mobilize all of the available resources to aid their recovery.”

On Wednesday, Kelly was with Kansas Department of Agriculture secretary Mike Beam for a meeting on the rebuilding process hosted by the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Livestock Association in Natoma.