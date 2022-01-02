 | Sun, Jan 02, 2022
Gov. Laura Kelly surveys wildfire damage in western Kansas

The Dec. 15 fires damaged more than 165,000 acres with ranchers losing cattle, vehicles and their homes

By

State News

January 1, 2022 - 7:29 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly and Department of Agriculture secretary Mike Beam surveyed central Kansas property damaged in December wildfires and met with farmers and ranchers working to recover from the disaster. Photo/Office of the Governor

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly met with ranchers and farmers in Osborne and Russell counties who experienced damage to livestock, crops, barns and homes in the mid-December wildfires.

“While our farmers and ranchers have always persevered through challenges, we know the storm and wildfires caused significant damage.” the governor said. “It’s critical that we mobilize all of the available resources to aid their recovery.”

On Wednesday, Kelly was with Kansas Department of Agriculture secretary Mike Beam for a meeting on the rebuilding process hosted by the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Livestock Association in Natoma.

