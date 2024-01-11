 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Gov. Laura Kelly urges focus on priorities

The Kansas governor wants the Legislature to focus on health care, education, tax, water and child care reforms. She delivered her State of the State address on Wednesday.

January 11, 2024

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly delivers her “State of the State” speech to lawmakers on Wednesday evening in Topeka. Courtesy photo

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly widened a well-defined agenda dedicated to public education, Medicaid expansion and broad-based tax reform Wednesday in the annual State of the State speech to highlight proposals for state investment in reversing shortages of quality water and child care resources.

Kelly, a Democrat speaking to a Kansas Legislature with a Republican supermajority, said the state government was in a position of strength with billions of dollars in cash reserves. She said lawmakers had an opportunity to work collaboratively and responsibly to spend down the surplus for benefit of Kansans, especially those living in rural communities.

“Too often, it seems as though people — especially here in the Statehouse — believe our rural communities are doomed to shrink, that our hospitals are doomed to close, that our schools are doomed to decline. That we should just throw up our arms, as if there’s nothing we can do about it. I think that’s nonsense,” she said. “Here’s my message tonight: Step up for rural Kansas. Step up. This must be a priority — when rural Kansas is strong, then Kansas is strong.”

