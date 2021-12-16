 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case

A potential case of the omicron variant has been identified in Kansas, as 30 states confirm cases linked to the variant.

By

State News

December 16, 2021 - 9:58 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly Courtesy photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state health department has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday.

Kelly told reporters after a public event that health officials believed they had identified two potential omicron variant cases this past weekend, but genetic testing of patient samples ruled out one of them. Testing on the other has not been completed.

At least 30 states have confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant, but Kansas has yet to announce that it has. Kelly said that confirming an omicron case “won’t change the approach” in addressing the novel coronavirus’ continued spread. 

