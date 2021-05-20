Governor pressured to end extra $300 in jobless aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is facing increasing pressure from companies, business groups and prominent Republicans to have Kansas stop paying an extra $300 a week in benefits to unemployed workers.

The top three Republicans in the Kansas House on Wednesday called on Kelly to end the additional benefits. Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., of Olathe, Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, and Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, issued a joint statement calling the extra benefits “counterproductive.”

They did so in response to a letter Tuesday to Kelly from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and 180 organizations arguing that many businesses forced to restrict operations during the coronavirus pandemic now are having problems hiring enough workers “to return to full capacity.” The signers included businesses, trade associations, other groups and even a few public agencies.