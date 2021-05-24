 | Mon, May 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Governor vetoes relief plan for businesses

Gov. Kelly vetoed a GOP plan to use hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief money to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said the measure was 'well-intentioned' but violated federal law.

By

State News

May 24, 2021 - 8:54 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of Kansas’ federal coronavirus relief dollars to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

Kelly said in her veto message that the measure was “well-intentioned” but violated a federal coronavirus relief law enacted in March. She also suggested that Kansas already has a more transparent process for giving out relief funds through a task force she created last year. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for Kansas businesses,” Kelly said in her message. “My administration has been committed to doing all we can to support their continued pandemic recovery efforts,” Kelly said in her message.

Related
May 5, 2021
April 19, 2021
June 4, 2020
June 2, 2020
Most Popular