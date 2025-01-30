Halstead tweaks battery policy

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Planning and Zoning Board is continuing to draft a policy to allow a battery energy storage system, BESS, be constructed in its industrial park, according to the newspaper Harvey County Now.

Regulations include those for noise, runoff and fire suppression, the paper reported, as well as an emergency such as a fire or explosion and decommissioning procedures for shutting down the facility in case of a catastrophe.

If approved, the facility must be built within 24 months, the paper said.

Concurrent, a renewable energy company based in Hingham, Mass., would construct the facility which it would then sell to a company that would utilize the facility, according to the paper.

In discussions last week, Concurrent requested the Halstead board eliminate built-in fire suppression from the definition of a BESS.

After discussion, the board decided to add the fire suppression requirement to the safety section.

The board also rejected Concurrent’s request to change board policy requiring construction follow regulations at the time the permits are issued, rather than when installation begins.

“I wouldn’t want to say, ‘You know the code changed, you know your equipment was no longer compliant, but sure, go ahead,” said board member Tessa Wendling.

The board also realized it lacked requirements on managing old batteries while the facility is in operation, the paper reported.