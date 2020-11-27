Menu Search Log in

Hotel will house the homeless

316 Hotel near downtown Wichita was sold and will be renovated into studio apartments to house the homeless.

November 27, 2020 - 11:17 AM

316 Hotel, Wichita. Photo by 316 Hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal to transform a hotel near downtown Wichita into housing for the homeless goes before the city council next week.

The owner of the 316 Hotel has agreed to sell the building for $2.6 million, according to Wichita spokesperson Megan Lovely. Renovations for the studio apartments are estimated to cost another $1.6 million, The Wichita Eagle reports.

The project is expected to be funded with $2 million in city funds, nearly $2.3 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars and another $200,000 in private donations, she said.

