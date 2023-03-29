House advances budget amid objections over unchecked spending

TOPEKA — Rep. Henry Helgerson appealed to his fellow House members’ sense of duty Tuesday as he asserted no more than “a handful of you” had actually read the 337-page budget proposal they were about to endorse.

Helgerson, an Eastborough Democrat, said lawmakers years ago would divide the state’s $16.6 billion spending blueprint into as many as eight separate appropriations bills, each of which could be examined in detail. Now, he said, the final plan will actually be crafted through negotiations between select House and Senate members.

As a result, lawmakers are not in a position to ask difficult questions about which state offices or employees are really necessary. The lack of transparency, he asserted, means the spending total continues to grow.