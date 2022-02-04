House bill delays rebidding state’s $3.9 billion Medicaid contracts until after governor’s race

TOPEKA — A bipartisan cluster of House members, three Kelly administration agencies and a core group of advocates for the 440,000 Kansans in Medicaid shared unease with legislation blocking the rebidding of KanCare contracts with managed-care companies until after the governor’s race in November.

Officials working for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly have been preparing to launch in October a competitive bidding process among for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations leading to selection in 2023 of three Medicaid contractors. Recipients of those contracts would share responsibility for delivering $3.9 billion in services to low-income children and adults as well as people with physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The current contracts expire at the end of 2023, but legislation pending in the House would extend those deals to the end of 2025.