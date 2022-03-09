 | Wed, Mar 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

House narrowly defeats resolution calling for U.S. constitutional convention of states

The Kansas House needed a two-thirds majority to support a resolution for a national constitutional convention, but fell short by eight votes.

By

State News

March 9, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Rep. Jason Probst, a Democrat from Hutchinson, said he voted against a resolution calling for a convention of all the states to amend the U.S. Constitution because Kansas shouldn’t “cede its sovereignty to some unknowable future body.” The Kansas House rejected the resolution. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas House failed to pass by a two-thirds majority Wednesday a measure in support of a national constitutional convention designed to clamp down on federal authority and impose term limits on Congress.

Republican lawmakers eager for passage of House Concurrent Resolution 5027, which would authorize Kansas’ participation in the convention to consider and vote on U.S. constitutional limits, didn’t receive 84 votes required for passage. The House measure went down 76-43, falling short of a supermajority by eight.

The Kansas Senate didn’t approve a comparable resolution in 2021.

Related
February 13, 2020
April 17, 2019
April 4, 2018
February 15, 2016
Most Popular