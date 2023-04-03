House OKs pill purported to reverse abortion medication; despite lack of evidence

Rep. Brad Boyd, an Olathe Democrat, admonished fellow lawmakers last week for ignoring the will of Kansas voters who overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion last year.

He spoke in opposition to House Bill 2439, which would require doctors to tell their patients it is possible to reverse the abortion pill — a dubious claim based on junk research. Other studies have shown the attempt to reverse the pill introduces health risks for women.

As Boyd put it, the “government-imposed mandate of abortion misinformation misleads the public and compromises the integrity of health care providers.”