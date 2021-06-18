 | Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Housing crisis stifles towns

Efforts to build houses in Hays hit a snag as lending, labor and materials are becoming harder to come by.

June 18, 2021 - 2:09 PM

A for sale sign posted outside a home in Hays. Photo by David Condos / Kansas News Service

HAYS, Kansas — On the east edge of town, an empty sidewalk flanked by dirt and gravel curls around a bend into the shape of a cul-de-sac. Soon, it will lead to the front doors of three dozen new homes — the first houses in Hays built to sell for $225,000 or less in the past several years.

Doug Williams, who heads the local housing and economic development coalition Grow Hays, expects the first homebuyers to move in by the end of this year. And in his view, it’s not a moment too soon. Nor is it enough.

“We have what I would deem an extreme undersupply of housing,” Williams said. “And we’ve been fighting that for going on nine to 10 months now.”

