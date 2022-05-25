 | Wed, May 25, 2022
How generational poverty hurts SEK

“There is a very strong tie between wealth and health,” said Burroughs-Girardi, the project’s senior outreach specialist.

May 25, 2022 - 4:10 PM

This map from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute shows worse health outcomes, such as premature death and low birth weight, in darker colors. UNVIERSITY OF WISCONSIN POPULATION HEALTH INSTITUTE

Residents of Wyandotte County and southeast Kansas face worse health outcomes than most of the rest of the state.

A new report of annual health rankings from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute considers premature death, births of low-weight newborns, mental well-being and other factors.

Southeast Kansas has struggled with poverty for generations — going back to the heyday of the region’s coal, zinc and lead mining industries. Those industries attracted immigrants willing to work dangerous jobs.

