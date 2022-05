WICHITA — Residents in the tornado-ravaged city of Andover and rural parts of southeastern Sedgwick County are working on piecing their lives back together after an EF-3 twister cut a more than 12-mile path of destruction through the area on Friday, April 29.

As they assess the damage, they’ll need help.

If you’re looking to support those impacted by the tornado, here are ways to do it.