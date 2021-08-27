 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
ICU beds almost full at hospitals in KC area

Hospitals in the Kansas City area are struggling to keep up with the high number of COVID-19 patients.

August 27, 2021 - 1:57 PM

Nurse Lauren Walters, center, talks with Dr. Charles Burch, left, before performing intubation on a patient in the Methodist Hospital Covid Unit. Today, almost all those suffering severe health outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. TNS photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Intensive care units are nearly full across the Kansas City area, creating challenges for hospitals battling to keep up with the high number of COVID-19 patients.

The Kansas City Star reported that 215 ICU beds in the region were in use last week — the most since the onset of the pandemic — and that number has grown almost every day since. As of Wednesday, 224 people were hospitalized in ICUs, according to hospital data tracked by the Mid-America Regional Council, a regional planning agency.

The data includes hospitals in Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas.

