If you see this invasive fish, kill it

According to the National Invasive Species Information Center, the northern snakehead is a concern because it preys on and competes with native species.

June 15, 2023 - 3:24 PM

The northern snakehead fish is native to Asia but has been spotted in Missouri. It’s an invasive species that should be killed immediately, wildlife officials say. Courtesy photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An invasive fish species last seen in Missouri in 2019 is now back, and there are concerns it could continue to spread throughout the state.

A northern snakehead fish was captured May 19 in Wayne County in the foothills of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. It’s the second ever sighting of the fish in Missouri, with the first being in 2019.

