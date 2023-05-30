 | Tue, May 30, 2023
Injured teen walks at ceremony

Ralph Yarl, a teenager mistakenly shot when he rang the wrong doorbell to a Kansas City home in April, made his first public appearance since the shooting Monday at a rally for brain injury survivors.

By

State News

May 30, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. Photo by GoFundMe screenshot/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ralph Yarl — a Black teenager who was shot in the head and arm after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell — walked at a brain injury awareness event in his first major public appearance since the shooting.

The 17-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was shot while trying to pick up his younger brothers in April, the Kansas City Star reported.

Yarl walked with family, friends and other brain injury survivors Monday at Going the Distance for Brain Injury, a yearly Memorial Day race at Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

