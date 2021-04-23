Johnson County considers allowing mask order to end

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Elected officials in Kansas’ largest county are considering whether to get rid of a mask mandate, as a growing number of communities have done in recent weeks, and health officials aren’t opposing the move.

The issue goes before the Johnson County commission next Thursday, one day before the current mask order is set to expire, WDAF-TV reports.

“As long as it is very clear to everyone that we have not achieved heard immunity and that we have a lot of work to do, and that wearing masks continue to be important, we’ll be supportive of moving to strongly recommend masks,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, the Director of the Johnson County Health Department. “There’s a lot of variables here that we can’t fully predict. And I think the prudent thing to do is for the board to be ready to take actions if and when they become necessary.”