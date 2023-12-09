Judge weighs in on commission’s ruling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct dismissed Wednesday a complaint filed against Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, who signed off on a search warrant that led to the raid of Marion County Record newspaper.

The decision to dismiss was immediately met with criticism from the public.

However, Steve Leben who served as a Kansas state court judge 27 years, said the commission took the complaint seriously and referred to the actions taken by the commission as “noticeable.”