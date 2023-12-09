 | Sat, Dec 09, 2023
Judge weighs in on commission’s ruling

Complaint focused solely on Judge Viar's decision to sign search warrant, which does not present any ethics code violations

December 9, 2023 - 11:04 AM

Kansas Judicial Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct dismissed Wednesday a complaint filed against Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, who signed off on a search warrant that led to the raid of Marion County Record newspaper.

The decision to dismiss was immediately met with criticism from the public.

However, Steve Leben who served as a Kansas state court judge 27 years, said the commission took the complaint seriously and referred to the actions taken by the commission as “noticeable.”

