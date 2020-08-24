July unemployment in Kansas falls to 7.2%

TOPEKA — The number of unemployed Kansans has fallen during the pandemic from a high of 179,000 in April to 106,000 in July.
The Kansas Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 7.2% in July. That was down from 7.5% in June and below the coronavirus-elevated levels of 10% in May and 11.9% in April.
Typically, Kansas unemployment hovers around 3%. In July 2019, the state’s rate was 3.1%.
